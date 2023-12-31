Submit a Tip
Police: Man killed in Laurinburg shooting, suspect in custody

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - A man was killed in a shooting early Sunday in North Carolina, according to police.

The Laurinburg Police Department said officers responded to an apartment complex on West Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

Police later found 35-year-old Rawhawn Thompson, of Maxton, dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspected shooter, who was not immediately identified, also surrendered to police after the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

