FIRST ALERT: Perfect weather to end the year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After busy year of weather, we are ending it on a quiet note with plenty of sunshine.

TODAY

A frosty start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Temperatures are going to warm up in the mid 50s across our area with mostly sunny skies. We’ll have clouds gradually increasing this afternoon.

TONIGHT

If you are heading out to the Southern Times Square in Market Common or going to other New Years Eve parties, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures are going to fall in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

HAPPY NEW YEAR

Temperatures will gradually warm up to near normal to start the new year. Highs are going to reach near 60 degrees but this warm weather won’t last for too long. A dry cold front will move on Monday. This will bring in mostly cloudy skies all across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with cooler weather on Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

After the dry cold front moves in Monday night, temperatures are going stay below normal for the rest of the week.. The weather is going to stay quiet until midweek. A quick hitting low pressure system will bring scattered showers Wednesday night through Thursday overnight. We’re not expecting that much rain with that system, however there is another storm system we are keeping a close eye on that may lead to soggy Sunday next weekend.

