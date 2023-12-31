15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager was killed after being hit by a car early Sunday in Horry County.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 15-year-old Austin Barnard was struck by a vehicle while walking in the area of 3055 Highway 17 Business at around 5:30 a.m.

An online search shows the area to be between Garden City and Murrells Inlet.

Willard added that Barnard died at the scene and that an autopsy will be conducted later in the week.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.