SPECIAL REPORT: The Revolving Door of Addiction

By Ashley Boles
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Addiction is a revolving door. Community members are dying. Addiction can start in as little as one week. It’s not getting the attention that other things get at times.

These are all statements made over the past year by people in Horry County who deal with addiction, overdoses and the impacts of drugs.

DHEC data shows Horry County remains the leading county in the state for overdoses and overdose deaths.

WMBF Investigates put together “The Revolving Door of Addiction.” In this special report, you will hear conversations with doctors, a police chief, jail director and family members who have lost loved ones to addiction. They will tell you how lives can change with just one pill.

You’ll hear raw and honest opinions about how hard addiction is, what needs to change, and the barriers to making that change possible.

Click the video above to watch the full special.

If you or someone you know needs help overcoming addiction, below are resources that can help on that journey:

HOTLINE:

  • Your First Step: 1-866-644-3039

