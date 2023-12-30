Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man hit by car while on moped, dies at hospital

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man died days after being hit by a car while riding a moped.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said William Crosby died at a hospital Thursday evening. Willard added that the crash happened Tuesday night.

No further details were immediately made available.

WMBF News has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for more information about the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

