Myrtle Beach man hit by car while on moped, dies at hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man died days after being hit by a car while riding a moped.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said William Crosby died at a hospital Thursday evening. Willard added that the crash happened Tuesday night.

No further details were immediately made available.

