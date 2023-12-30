Holiday tourism numbers down slightly in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Though Myrtle Beach businesses and hotels are gearing up for a busy New Year’s weekend, some are reporting a slower holiday season.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce reported a 30% occupancy rate in the period between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16, but according to Matt Klugman, chief operating officer for Vacation Myrtle Beach Resorts, hotels typically see that number at least double in the week between Christmas and New Years.

”I’d say our numbers are pretty good,” said Klugman. “We’ve seen a little bit of a dip.”

Although Klugman says they are a few points down from the typical 60 to 70% range this year, the numbers haven’t been too bad. But, he says the weather may be a possible deterrent for vacationers.

Grand Strand resort officials are staying optimistic about the usual holiday tourism slump...

“It’s a little cool, and the weather impacts stays a little more this time of the year than normal,” said Klugman. “We had a surprise storm a couple weeks ago that I think has maybe deterred a couple people.”

Dalton Novia, general manager at Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar and Grill, tells WMBF News lighter foot traffic in the off-season is nothing new, and the weather does sometimes play a part.

“Anytime it’s around 60 degrees, there’ll be a lot of foot traffic. Anytime it’s cold, I don’t think you could even really bribe people to come down here,” said Novia.

Novia also says holiday events can sometimes be a saving grace in the off-season, drawing people in during a usually quiet part of the year.

“Some of those people might be directed in this area who might not have come if something wasn’t going on, so that’s nice,” said Novia.

Despite slightly lower numbers this year in an already slow season, both businesses and hotels say they have high hopes for this coming weekend and for the start of 2024.

“December 31st is usually a pretty full occupancy, but when New Year’s is on a Sunday night, people get an extra day in their weekend,” said Klugman. “They’re off Monday, so we have a pretty strong weekend ahead of us.”

“It’s already so far so good,” said Novia. “If the weather cooperates, we should be pretty busy this weekend.”

Officials tell WMBF News they have started to see tourism numbers level out since COVID, and though it’s early to predict anything, they expect 2024 to be similar to this year.

