Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit over tracking people using ‘incognito mode’

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Google agreed Thursday, Dec. 28, to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit claiming that it continued spying on people who used the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser — along with similar “private browsing” modes in other browsers — to track their internet use.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google has agreed to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit alleging that it spied on people who used the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser — along with similar “private” modes in other browsers — to track their internet use.

The class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 said Google misled users into believing that it wouldn’t track their internet activities while using incognito mode. It argued that Google’s advertising technologies and other techniques continued to catalog details of users’ site visits and activities despite their use of supposedly “private” browsing.

Plaintiffs also charged that Google’s activities yielded an “unaccountable trove of information” about users who thought they’d taken steps to protect their privacy.

The settlement, reached Thursday, must still be approved by a federal judge. Terms weren’t disclosed, but the suit originally sought $5 billion on behalf of users; lawyers for the plaintiffs said they expect to present the court with a final settlement agreement by Feb. 24.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach hotel at center of Brittanee Drexel lawsuit responds to claims
It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 501 near Conway.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Horry Co., troopers say
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring a rise in cases...
SC has among the highest number of flu cases in the country, CDC says
Brandi Ward, 36, (right) is charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation....
Report: Woman admitted to making fake 911 call during North Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Crews were called out for a two-car crash around 12:15 p.m. on Beltline Drive near the Goodwill.
Police: Truck fleeing scene of previous wreck involved in deadly Florence crash

Latest News

Car stolen from Conway-area dealership
The Revolving Door of Addiction - Part 3
Maxton teen arrested, charged after allegedly shooting his neighbor
Myrtle Beach honors fallen officer on anniversary of his death
Myrtle Beach hosts players of all ages in American Cornhole League tournament