FIRST ALERT: Looking back at the weather we’ve had in 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Throughout the year, Meteorologist Matt Bullock gives us a recap of some of the biggest weather events we had this year.

JANUARY TO MARCH

2023 came in hot, we had the 11th warmest January on record and Mother Nature continued to bring the heat by giving us the 2nd warmest February on record with 5 days in the 80s. Besides the heat, the weather remained quiet until march. We had our First, first alert weather day for the year on March 26th. A cold front brought a level 2 risk for severe weather. The forecast verified as the storm dumped 1-2 inches of rain and even a tornado warning.

March 26, 2023 Storm (WMBF)

APRIL TO JUNE

As spring arrived, so did the severe weather. On April 22nd, another cold front arrived that brought 60 mph winds, quarter sized hail in Lumberton, and heavy rain. April remained active as a low pressure system brought 60 mph winds that knocked a tree down in Glens Bay road and knocked out power in Surfside beach

With April showers it brought May flowers. The weather cooled off a bit and we didn’t have we didn’t have any storms until May 27th. a coastal low brought 40-60 mph winds along the Grand Strand which closed the beaches due to rough seas with 7-10 ft waves.

Storms also delayed CCMF on June 11th... but otherwise, the weather continued to stay dry. That led to a wild fire to break out in Brunswick county which burned over 15,000 acres and brought smoke all across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

June 2023 Brunswick Wildfire Smoke (maxuser | WMBF)

JULY TO SEPTEMBER

Temperatures began to heat up as we head into July. We had 14 days where the heat index was about 100 degrees. that heat and humidity it brought the perfect ingredients for Mother Nature to bring her own fireworks to the 4th of July with plenty of lighting in Aynor with even a tornado warning.

August was the busiest month of year for our First Alert Weather Team. On Aug 7th, a strong cold front brought 70 mph winds that knocked down trees and caused power outages for thousands of people in the Pee Dee and even a couple of tornado warnings in Horry County.

AUG 7, 2023 Storm (WMBF)

August 7, 2023 storm reports (WMBF)

At the end of the month, we hit the peak of hurricane season... with Tropical Storm Idalia. On Aug 30th, the storm moved up along the Grand Strand... bringing the tide up to 9ft. that led to flooded roads on Ocean Blvd in North Myrtle Beach. It also brought 50 mph winds and a couple of tornado warnings... including a tornado touchdown in Cherry grove which damaged a few homes. Idalia also dumped 11 inches of rain in Mullins AND 7-8 inches in northern Horry county which flooded Highway 501 in Aynor.

TROPICAL STORM IDALIA (WMBF)

END OF THE YEAR

Even though 2023 was 4th most active hurricane season. The Grand Strand didn’t see many storms, other than Idalia, we saw rough surf and gusty winds from Tropical Storm Ophelia. But, we remained out of the path of other storms. The weather began to quiet down as we entered Fall. By the end of October through November we had 23 days without measurable rain-- which brought moderate drought conditions for many parts of the Pee Dee. but some relief come along the way as a cold front came to dampen thanksgiving travel plans.

What seemed to be a quiet fall changed as we headed into December. Mother Nature brought a 1, 2 punch to end the year by bringing in two coastal storms on back to back Sundays. The first coastal storm brought 40 to 50 mph winds and knocked out power for parts of the Pee Dee. But the second storm was the one we will not forget.

On Dec 17th, a strong nor’easter ripped across the Grand strand bringing heavy rain, wind, and even an ef-1 tornado in Socastee that damaged roofs, snapped trees in half and knocked over a 35,000 lb semi truck. Looking at numbers, the “December-cane” brought the lowest pressure ever recorded in December and the highest non-tropical storm surge on record at 6.4 ft. It brought nearly70mph winds Florence and dumped over 14 inches of rain in Georgetown.

Tornado Damage in Socastee from the nor'easter (WMBF)

Overall 2023 was a warm and dry year but we had our busy moments. For this year across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee we saw 59 severe thunderstorm warnings, 11 tornado warnings which two of them did touch down as a tornado, 16 flash flood warnings, and 1 tropical storm warning. As head into the new year our WMBF first alert weather team will be there to give you the First Alert to when you’ll see weather weather; as well as updates during and after the storm!

