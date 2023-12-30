Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Cool and sunny end to the year

By Matt Bullock
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A high pressure system will give us a cool and sunny weekend to cap off 2023.

TODAY

A chilly start to our Saturday morning. Temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s with some patchy frost. Temperatures are going to slowly warm up in the low 50s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. If you are going to taking down the Christmas Decoration today, make sure you have a jacket on!

TONIGHT

Get ready for a clear and cold night. Temperatures are going to drop in the low 30s tonight with widespread frost across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

New Years Weekend
New Years Weekend(maxuser | WMBF)

NEW YEARS EVE

Ending the year on a cool and sunny note. Temperatures are going to warm up in the mid 50s across our area with mostly sunny skies. If you are heading out to parties or watching the ball drop in Market Common, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures will drop in the upper 30s to low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

HAPPY NEW YEAR

Temperatures will gradually warm up to near normal to start the new year. Highs are going to reach near 60 degrees but this warm weather won’t last for too long. A dry cold front will move on Monday. This will bring in mostly cloudy skies all across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with cooler weather on Tuesday

