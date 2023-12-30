Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant

This photo provided by the Bronxville, N.Y., Police Department shows Watson Morgan, a sergeant...
This photo provided by the Bronxville, N.Y., Police Department shows Watson Morgan, a sergeant with the department. Police officials said Morgan fatally shot his wife, Ornela Morgan, 43, and their sons before taking his own life. They were found dead in a suburban New York home on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.(Bronxville Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A husband and wife and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead in a suburban New York home Saturday in what authorities described as a murder-suicide by a police sergeant.

Police officials said Watson Morgan, a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department, fatally shot his wife, Ornela Morgan, 43, and their sons before taking his own life.

The four bodies were discovered by police just after midnight on Friday at the family’s home in New City, a suburb of New York City, after Morgan failed to show up for his evening shift at the Bronxville Police Department.

“At this phase in the investigation it is believed that Watson killed his wife and two children, prior to killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the Clarkstown Police Department said.

All four had gunshot wounds, police said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Watson, 49, began his career with the New York Police Department in 2000 before joining the force in Bronxville, a village in Westchester County, seven years later, according to a department biography. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016.

In a statement, Bronxville Police Chief Christopher Satriale said the killings left the department with “profoundly broken hearts at the senseless loss of innocent lives.”

“Our hearts go out to Sergeant Morgan’s extended family,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are also with his Bronxville Police Department family.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after car strikes pole, tree in Conway area
It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 501 near Conway.
Myrtle Beach man killed after being hit by tractor-trailer
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car stolen from Conway-area dealership
Crews were called out for a two-car crash around 12:15 p.m. on Beltline Drive near the Goodwill.
Police: Truck fleeing scene of previous wreck involved in deadly Florence crash
Lake City Police Department
Wife’s drug, weapons arrest leads to SLED investigation into Lake City police major

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Person killed in Conway-area crash
FILE - Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows speaks at the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills,...
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home
Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the...
Edwards runs, throws for a TD as Maryland routs Auburn 31-13 at Music City Bowl
In this photo taken from video released by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry telegram...
Shelling kills 21 in Russian city of Belgorod following Moscow’s aerial attacks across Ukraine