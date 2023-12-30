Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Driver killed after car strikes pole, tree in Conway area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a crash in the Conway area early Saturday.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 1 a.m. on Juniper Bay Road near Little Buck Road.

Miller said a 2000 Ford Taurus was heading west on Juniper Bay Road when it went off the road to the right and struck a utility pole as well as a tree.

The driver was killed as a result and was the only person inside the vehicle. Their name has also not been released.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue and utility workers also responded to the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: At 1:00 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a crash involving a vehicle vs. utility pole...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Saturday, December 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 501 near Conway.
Myrtle Beach man killed after being hit by tractor-trailer
Crews were called out for a two-car crash around 12:15 p.m. on Beltline Drive near the Goodwill.
Police: Truck fleeing scene of previous wreck involved in deadly Florence crash
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car stolen from Conway-area dealership
Lake City Police Department
Wife’s drug, weapons arrest leads to SLED investigation into Lake City police major
Myrtle Beach hotel at center of Brittanee Drexel lawsuit responds to claims

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Person killed in Conway-area crash
New Years Weekend
FIRST ALERT: Cool and sunny end to the year
AUG 7, 2023 Storm
FIRST ALERT: Looking back at the weather we’ve had in 2023
Holiday tourism numbers down slightly in Myrtle Beach