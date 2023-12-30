Driver killed after car strikes pole, tree in Conway area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a crash in the Conway area early Saturday.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 1 a.m. on Juniper Bay Road near Little Buck Road.

Miller said a 2000 Ford Taurus was heading west on Juniper Bay Road when it went off the road to the right and struck a utility pole as well as a tree.

The driver was killed as a result and was the only person inside the vehicle. Their name has also not been released.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue and utility workers also responded to the scene.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: At 1:00 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a crash involving a vehicle vs. utility pole... Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Saturday, December 30, 2023

