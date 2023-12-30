Submit a Tip
Dalmatian ‘switches sides’ from firefighters to police department

The Anchorage Police Department shared a cute photo of a Dalmatian riding shotgun in a police...
The Anchorage Police Department shared a cute photo of a Dalmatian riding shotgun in a police cruiser.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – A Dalmatian in Alaska is “switching sides” from the fire department to the police department.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Anchorage Police Department shared a cute photo of a Dalmatian riding shotgun in a police cruiser.

“You know what they say – dogs have a special intuition about people,” the police department wrote. “This Dalmatian switched sides all on his own. Not sure what to tell you The Anchorage Fire Department.”

Community members had fun in the comments, with one Facebook user writing, “Guess he prefers guns over hoses.”

It’s unclear who the Dalmatian actually belongs to.

