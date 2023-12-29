Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Worker dies from fall at Tennessee convention center, police say

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A worker died after falling from the ceiling of the Gatlinburg Convention Center, according to police.

The worker, who was identified as 66-year-old Jeffrey Coker, died Tuesday after falling while installing lights in the convention center’s ceiling, the Gatlinburg Police Department said.

The fall happened in the Great Hall area, which has a 32-foot-tall ceiling.

Coker worked for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union No. 197, police said, which had been hired to install stage elements for an upcoming event.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death. Reports can take as long as 10 weeks to complete.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 501 near Conway.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Horry Co., troopers say
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring a rise in cases...
SC has among the highest number of flu cases in the country, CDC says
Myrtle Beach hotel at center of Brittanee Drexel lawsuit responds to claims
Brandi Ward, 36, (right) is charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation....
Report: Woman admitted to making fake 911 call during North Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Police identified the gunman as 52-year-old Charles Harris, charging him with assault and...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after Pee Dee shooting

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Police in Andrews are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police investigating drive-by shooting at Andrews apartment complex
As candidates make their final cases to voters ahead of the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire...
2024 race: Haley's comment controversy, Trump's ballot battle
Mostly sunny and cooler today.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonably cool to wrap up 2023