Police investigating drive-by shooting in Andrews

By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Andrews are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Arbor Place Apartment Complex in Andrews at approximately 4:23 p.m. for a report of a drive-by shooting, according to a social media post from the department.

Once on scene officers found a person on the ground who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses told law enforcement officers that a black or dark gray four-door sedan believed to be a Honda or Toyota pulled up to the intersection of Oakland Street and Poplar Street. Two men inside of the vehicle began firing a gun toward the parking lot, the post states.

They said several young men were hanging out in the apartment complex’s parking lot when the gun was fired.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

No word on whether any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Andrews Police Department at 843-264-5223 or 843-543-8183.

