North Myrtle Beach places blue ribbons to honor fallen sergeant
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach is proclaiming the first month of the new year, Blue Ribbon Month, as the city looks to continue to honor a fallen sergeant.
The city is placing 1000 blue ribbons across the city in memory of Sgt. Gordon Best.
Best died in a crash while responding to a call for service on New Year’s Day of 2021.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- North Myrtle Beach honors fallen police officer on anniversary of deadly crash
- Family, fellow officers say final goodbyes to North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon Best
The city started with placing ribbons at city hall Friday morning.
Volunteers are welcome to help put the ribbons around North Myrtle Beach, the city stated in a Facebook post.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.