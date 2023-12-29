Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

North Myrtle Beach places blue ribbons to honor fallen sergeant

The city started placing the ribbons Friday morning.
The city started placing the ribbons Friday morning.(City of North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach is proclaiming the first month of the new year, Blue Ribbon Month, as the city looks to continue to honor a fallen sergeant.

The city is placing 1000 blue ribbons across the city in memory of Sgt. Gordon Best.

Best died in a crash while responding to a call for service on New Year’s Day of 2021.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The city started with placing ribbons at city hall Friday morning.

Volunteers are welcome to help put the ribbons around North Myrtle Beach, the city stated in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 501 near Conway.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Horry Co., troopers say
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring a rise in cases...
SC has among the highest number of flu cases in the country, CDC says
Myrtle Beach hotel at center of Brittanee Drexel lawsuit responds to claims
Brandi Ward, 36, (right) is charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation....
Report: Woman admitted to making fake 911 call during North Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Police identified the gunman as 52-year-old Charles Harris, charging him with assault and...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after Pee Dee shooting

Latest News

Wife’s drug, weapons arrest leads to SLED investigation of Lake City police major
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car stolen from Conway-area dealership
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car stolen from Conway-area dealership
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
1 dead, another injured after crash involving log truck in Dillon County