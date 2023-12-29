Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man killed after being hit by tractor-trailer

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a Myrtle Beach man was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer earlier this week.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 501 near Conway. A 2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was going south hit the man on the highway, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden later identified the man killed as 68-year-old Robert Wilkerson. McSpadden added that Wilkerson was trying to cross Highway 501 when he was hit by the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, officials said.

