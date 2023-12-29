Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach hosts players of all ages in American Cornhole League tournament

The American Cornhole League is holding tournaments along with the National College Cornhole...
The American Cornhole League is holding tournaments along with the National College Cornhole Championships and High School Cornhole Championships at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.(Source: WMBF News)
By Teagan Brown
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is hosting a familiar but unique sporting event over the New Year’s Eve weekend.

The American Cornhole League is holding tournaments along with the National College Cornhole Championships and High School Cornhole Championships at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The ACL’s slogan is “Anyone can play, anyone can win,” and that saying has held true since players range from 14 years old to 60 years old.

The ACL Open allows for anyone to come in to pay, register and compete in multiple tournaments for singles, doubles and open teams.

Trey Ryder, the league’s chief strategy officer, said he’s seen the competition grow during their time in the Grand Strand.

“This is our 6th championship and back then we were in a small basement with a small hotel room with a few players just putting something on and now we have four days, four hours of ESPN broadcasts, over 400 players from across the country including the best high school and collegiate players and you can just see it in the participation, and the TV, and every aspect,” Ryder said.

The National College Cornhole Championship for the doubles teams was broadcast on ESPN on Thursday night.

The college singles championship will air Friday night on ESPN.

