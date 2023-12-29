Myrtle Beach honors fallen officer on 21st anniversary of his death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police and city officials in Myrtle Beach gathered Friday to honor a fallen officer more than two decades after his death.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held for MBPD Pfc. Joe McGarry at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center. A wreath with white flowers was left at a memorial bearing his name during the service.

McGarry, a MBPD officer for four years, died on Dec. 29, 2002, after being shot in a parking lot on Kings Highway. Each year since his passing, the department continues to honor McGarry and the lasting legacy he left.

“Those who served with him remember his constant smile and laugh while doing what he loved,” the MBPD said in a Facebook post. “Your memory will forever live on at the MBPD and in our community.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

“We keep the memory of Joe McGarry in our hearts.” That was the message at today’s memorial service for PFC Joe... Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Friday, December 29, 2023

Today we keep PFC. Joseph McGarry's memory alive while honoring his sacrifice to keeping his community safe. Today marks... Posted by Myrtle Beach Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.