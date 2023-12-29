Submit a Tip
Maxton teen arrested, charged after allegedly shooting his neighbor

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting from Thursday night in Maxton.

The shooting happened in the area of McGirt Road around 5:21 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a 40-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS and is expected to survive.

The 16-year-old faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor

The teen is being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond. Since he is a minor, his identity has not ben released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

