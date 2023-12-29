Submit a Tip
LIST: New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Grand Strand

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There will be celebrations happening all across the Grand Strand so revelers can ring in 2024.

There will be fireworks shows and the Market Common’s New Year’s Eve celebration will feature a new drone show before the ball drops.

Below is a list of New Year’s Eve celebrations and tickets:

BEI’s 11th Annual Southern Times Square at Market Common in Myrtle Beach

  • The event will feature live music, entertainment, a new drone show and a ball drop at midnight
  • Tickets are required so CLICK HERE to get your tickets

Barefoot Landing

  • Fireworks show begins at 7 p.m.
  • Crooked Hammock Brewery and Taco Mundo will be hosting New Year’s Eve parties to help ring in 2024

Broadway at the Beach

  • Fireworks show begins at 8 p.m.
  • Several restaurants and bars at Broadway at the Beach, including Hard Rock Cafe, Crocodile Rocks and Dave and Busters will be hosting New Year’s Eve parties

New Year’s Eve on the Marshwalk

  • Marshwalk restaurants will feature festive drink and dinner specials, along with live music up and down the Marshwalk

