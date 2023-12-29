Wife’s drug, weapons arrest leads to SLED investigation of Lake City police major

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A major with the Lake City Police Department is now on unpaid leave pending an investigation by state authorities.

City officials said Friday that Maj. Patrick Miles has been placed on unpaid administrative leave as an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is ongoing. The city said it is cooperating with SLED, but provided no further details.

A SLED spokesperson later told WMBF News that the agency was investigating “allegations of official misconduct, as well as possible weapons and drug violations” involving Miles that were reported by the Florence Police Department.

Police in Florence said those reports stemmed from Miles’s wife, Alisa Miles, being arrested on Tuesday for unlawful carry and possession of methamphetamine. The department said Alisa Miles was seen at around 12:30 a.m. that morning carrying a handgun near Melrose Avenue.

After learning she did not have a concealed weapons permit, she was placed under arrest. Officers then found she had drug paraphernalia in her possession and suspected methamphetamine.

Alisa Miles (Florence County Detention Center)

A spokesperson for the department said questions arose during their interaction with her and her connection to her husband, which prompted them to contact SLED.

Online records show Alisa Miles was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Wednesday after making bond.

SLED says that the investigation is active and ongoing.

