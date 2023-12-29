Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

High school student becomes pilot at just 17 years old

High school senior Thomas Reid is already busy perfecting his flying skills. (Source: WOWT)
By Marlo Lundak and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska high school student already has his future planned out.

At 17, most kids are busy perfecting their driving skills, but Burke High School senior Thomas Reid has his private pilot license.

“I first started getting interested in aviation in middle school,” Reid said.

When it was time for high school, he says it was an easy choice.

“When Burke had an aviation program, it just kind of made sense,” Reid said.

Burke’s Air and Space Academy is in partnership with UNO’s Aviation Institute, allowing interested students to earn college credits.

Patrick Ryan is the flight instructor at Burke High School.

“Students have the potential to go to an airline job or the flyer of their choice,” he said.

Students like Reid gain hands-on experience in the program and learn to fly in the school’s flight simulator.

“It’s addicting. I just kept wanting to come back to do more,” Reid said. “I’d always try to get my work done early.”

The simulator, which is the same one used by UNO aviation students, can also be used to log a few hours for students seeking to earn their private pilot’s license.

Reid’s hard work with more than 55 flight hours paid off.

In October, he passed his test, getting his private pilot license.

“It really didn’t hit me until I had a real passenger in the seat,” Reid said.

And his first passenger after passing was his dad.

“Just to be able to take him up after he supported me through the whole way was really cool,” Reid said.

After college graduation, he plans to become a flight instructor until he has enough flight hours to be hired by a regional airline.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 501 near Conway.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Horry Co., troopers say
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
Whittaker K. Goodman
Florence County man accused of ‘intentionally’ firing multiple shots into occupied car
Car crashes into power pole in Conway

Latest News

Federal grand jury indicts Loris veteran charity CEO with fraud crimes
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Thursday morning crash that left a...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer
‘We are all struggling’: Grand Strand animal shelters hit capacity as pet surrenders increase
A woman is out on bond after a report shows she admitted to making a fake 911 call that sent...
Woman admits to making fake 911 call during traffic stop
Grand Strand businesses, police prepare for busy New Year's Eve