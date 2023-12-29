Submit a Tip
Florence police arrest deadly shooting suspect wanted out of Aiken County

Tony Muldrow
Tony Muldrow(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF/WRDW) - Florence officers arrested a man Thursday night wanted out of Aiken County for manslaughter, the police department confirmed.

34-year-old Tony Muldrow was arrested by Florence police after receiving credible information from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about a manslaughter suspect they believed was at a home on Walnut Street in East Florence.

FPD responded to that home around 11:30 a.m. and found Muldrow inside. He was arrested without incident.

WRDW reported Muldrow was wanted by ACSO in connection to a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve.

He faces charges of manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Muldrow is being held in Florence County Jail pending transfer to Aiken County.

