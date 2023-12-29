Florence mother wanted on unlawful conduct charges turns herself in after Facebook post

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police said a Facebook post led to the arrest of a mother who officers said put her child at risk.

The Florence Police Department posted on Thursday that officers were looking for 29-year-old Elizabeth McCutcheon. She was wanted for unlawful conduct toward a child.

Police said when she saw the post on Facebook, McCutcheon turned herself in.

Warrants show that in April 2022, McCutcheon gave birth to a child.

The warrants state the umbilical cord was collected and drug tested, and it came back positive for cocaine.

McCutcheon admitted to officers that she used cocaine two months before giving birth to her child, according to the warrant.

“The defendant did place the victim at an unreasonable risk of harm by using this illicit drug during her pregnancy with no regard for the safety of the victim,” the warrant states.

She was booked into the Florence County Detention Center and given a $1,000 bond.

