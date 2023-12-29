Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Florence mother wanted on unlawful conduct charges turns herself in after Facebook post

Elizabeth McCutcheon
Elizabeth McCutcheon(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -  Police said a Facebook post led to the arrest of a mother who officers said put her child at risk.

The Florence Police Department posted on Thursday that officers were looking for 29-year-old Elizabeth McCutcheon. She was wanted for unlawful conduct toward a child.

Police said when she saw the post on Facebook, McCutcheon turned herself in.

Warrants show that in April 2022, McCutcheon gave birth to a child.

The warrants state the umbilical cord was collected and drug tested, and it came back positive for cocaine.

McCutcheon admitted to officers that she used cocaine two months before giving birth to her child, according to the warrant.

“The defendant did place the victim at an unreasonable risk of harm by using this illicit drug during her pregnancy with no regard for the safety of the victim,” the warrant states.

She was booked into the Florence County Detention Center and given a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 501 near Conway.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Horry Co., troopers say
Myrtle Beach hotel at center of Brittanee Drexel lawsuit responds to claims
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring a rise in cases...
SC has among the highest number of flu cases in the country, CDC says
Brandi Ward, 36, (right) is charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation....
Report: Woman admitted to making fake 911 call during North Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Police identified the gunman as 52-year-old Charles Harris, charging him with assault and...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after Pee Dee shooting

Latest News

The city started placing the ribbons Friday morning.
North Myrtle Beach places blue ribbons to honor fallen sergeant
A major with the Lake City Police Department is now on unpaid leave pending an investigation...
Wife’s drug, weapons arrest leads to SLED investigation of Lake City police major
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car stolen from Conway-area dealership
Police in Andrews are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police investigating drive-by shooting at Andrews apartment complex
Federal grand jury indicts Loris veteran charity CEO with fraud crimes