Crash with rollover, multiple injuries ‘completely’ shuts Florence road down

Crews are currently working the crash that happened on Beltline Drive.
Crews are currently working the crash that happened on Beltline Drive.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police say multiple people were hurt in a Friday crash that’s impacting traffic.

Crews are currently working the crash that happened on Beltline Drive.

Florence County Emergency Management said the road is “completely shut down.” They also asked drivers to use caution in the area or use a different route if needed.

Details of the crash are limited. However, Florence police spokesperson Capt. Stephen Starling did say the crash involved a vehicle rollover.

Starling did not say how many people were hurt or how serious the injuries were.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

