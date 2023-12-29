CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car stolen from Conway-area dealership

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The search is on for a vehicle that was stolen from a dealership in the Conway area just before Christmas.

In a Facebook post, the Bernard Motorcar Company claimed the suspects used a TikTok trend to make off with a 2017 Kia Sportage from their lot late last week.

WMBF News later obtained a police report from the Horry County Police Department, which states the incident happened early in the morning on Dec. 22. The dealership’s owner, Brian Bernard, told WMBF News that the business was closed for the Christmas holiday and that he returned the day after to find the car missing.

The police report states officers arrived at the dealership on Dec. 26, the owner looked through video footage that showed the theft taking place. According to the report, the footage shows two people being dropped off at an apartment complex across the street. It then shows the two making their way to the dealership and getting into the car by breaking the rear passenger window.

The two were then seen in the car for a few minutes before getting the car started and pulling out of the parking lot and driving away on Highway 378. The car was also noted to not have a South Carolina tag, but a VIN was provided to police.

Bernard shared clips of the footage with WMBF News and said he just wants the community to be aware that the trend is still going on so that they don’t fall victim.

