Bring in 2024 with the best views with New Year’s Eve on the MarshWalk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ring in 2024 at the best place to be!

The Murrells Inlet MarshWalk will be filled with hundreds of friends ready to being in 2024!

You can check each individual restaurant pages for their individual New Year’s Eve drink and dinner specials.

Here are the following restaurants participating: Bovine’s, Wahoo’s, Drunken Jack’s, Creek Ratz, Dead Dog Saloon, The Claw House, The Wicked Tuna, and Neptune Bistro and Raw Bar.

Learn more about the event here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.