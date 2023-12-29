17-year-old, 14-year-old involved in chase with Robeson County deputies

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers were involved in a crash that led to a crash early Friday in North Carolina, according to authorities.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigator was patrolling an area of N.C. 130 near Fairmont when they noticed a Dodge Ram truck on the road with no lights on. The investigator went up to the truck and noticed three people in the back of the truck, who jumped in the vehicle and fled the scene once they were approached.

The investigator then activated their blue lights and siren and tried to stop the truck, which continued to speed down the road.

Officials said the chase continued through areas of Fairmont, Lumberton and ended when the driver crashed into construction material near Exit 33 on Interstate 95.

A 17-year-old who was inside the truck was ejected as a result of the crash and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, a 14-year-old left the scene of the crash and was later arrested after a search of the area.

Both teens, who are from Wayne County, North Carolina, face charges related to breaking and entering after a stolen dirt bike was found in the bed of the truck. Deputies said the 14-year-old is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond. More charges are likely, according to the sheriff’s office.

A third suspect ran away from the scene and was not apprehended, according to authorities. No further information on them was provided.

Two deputies were also hurt during the chase after a deputy lost control of their patrol vehicle. They were treated and released with minor injuries.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Fairmont Police Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol are all investigating the incidents.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

