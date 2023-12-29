Submit a Tip
1 dead, another injured after crash involving log truck in Dillon County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a crash on S.C. 38 Thursday evening in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on S.C. 38 near Camp Road just south of Latta.

A 2020 Jeep driving eastbound rear-ended the log truck that SCHP said was disabled in the eastbound lane. The log truck driver was not injured.

EMS took the driver of the Jeep to the hospital and the passenger died on the scene.

The passenger has not been identified at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

