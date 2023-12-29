Submit a Tip
1 dead, 1 with ‘serious injuries’ after rollover crash in Florence

Crews were called out for a two-car crash around 12:15 p.m. on Beltline Drive near the Goodwill.
(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - In an update, police told WMBF News the Friday crash impacting Florence traffic was deadly, and investigators are looking into it.

Crews were called out for a two-car crash around 12:15 p.m. on Beltline Drive near the Goodwill.

Florence police spokesperson Capt. Stephen Starling said they learned a Chevy truck driving fast crossed the center line and hit a Dodge SUV. The truck ended up rolling over, and the SUV was severely damaged, Starling said.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital “with serious injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Florence Police Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Starling said traffic should clear up around 2:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach honors fallen officer on 21st anniversary of his death