Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Woman facing animal abuse charges after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital

A Portland woman has been arrested after bringing a dyed pink kitten to an animal hospital.
A Portland woman has been arrested after bringing a dyed pink kitten to an animal hospital.(Oregon Humane Society)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Oregon authorities say a Portland woman has been arrested and charged with animal abuse after she brought her kitten to an area animal hospital barely responsive and dyed pink.

According to authorities, Elizabeth Zurcher-Wood brought the kitten into the Dove Lewis Animal Hospital on Dec. 12. The animal was suffering from hypothermia and in shock.

Zurcher-Wood reportedly told a veterinarian at the animal hospital that her cat was sick. So, she cleaned her with Windex glass cleaner, Spic and Span household cleaner and rubbing alcohol.

The veterinarian said the woman seemed to not understand that the chemicals she used were toxic to the cat.

Zurcher-Wood was taken into custody the following week and charged with two counts of animal abuse.

This is not the first time Zurcher-Wood has run into legal troubles.

Police said was previously arrested after trying to kidnap a child while wielding a machete.

According to the Oregon Humane Society, the kitten is now healthy and is currently with a foster family.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 501 near Conway.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Horry Co., troopers say
Car crashes into power pole in Conway
Whittaker K. Goodman
Florence County man accused of ‘intentionally’ firing multiple shots into occupied car

Latest News

Federal grand jury indicts Loris veteran charity CEO with fraud crimes
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Thursday morning crash that left a...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer
‘We are all struggling’: Grand Strand animal shelters hit capacity as pet surrenders increase
A woman is out on bond after a report shows she admitted to making a fake 911 call that sent...
Woman admits to making fake 911 call during traffic stop
A Myrtle Beach hotel at the center of a civil lawsuit in the Brittanee Drexel case has...
Hotel at center of Brittanee Drexel lawsuit responds to claims