Woman admits to making fake 911 call during Horry County traffic stop: Report

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman is out on bond after a report shows she admitted to making a fake 911 call that sent officers to a Walmart parking lot.

Brandi Ward, 36, is charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation.

North Myrtle Beach police were called out just before 9 p.m. Saturday to the Walmart on North Highway 17 for a shots fired call.

Police got there and found nothing matching the 911 call they received, an incident report states.

Officers then traced the number that called back to Brandi and Eric Ward and found out they were involved in a traffic stop when the call was made, according to the report.

After learning this, investigators said they found the car Brandi and Eric were in and then found the two close by in an Outback Steakhouse.

After being arrested, Brandi said she made the call because she did not want Eric to be arrested for traffic violations during the traffic stop, the report states.

Upon arrest, Eric, 37, was charged with multiple traffic violations, including driving under suspension.

Brandi and Eric were previously booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

