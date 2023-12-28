Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one

FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is celebrating National Bacon Day this week by discounting one of its menu favorites.

To help celebrate National Bacon Day on Dec. 30, the fast-food restaurant is offering a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny.

According to the burger chain, the offer is available until Jan. 2.

Wendy’s says its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger comes with a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Customers can take advantage of the special by ordering online or in the Wendy’s app.

The 1-cent deal does require an additional purchase of a menu item and is available at participating locations.

Wendy’s fans can find the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger offer under their offers in their rewards account.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple filed the lawsuit on behalf of their 13-year-old daughter on Dec. 21 against...
Lawsuit: 13-year-old suffered serious burns at Myrtle Beach go-kart track
‘I’m scared for my kids’ Loris man speaks out after home struck by gunfire Christmas day
‘I’m scared for my kids’: Loris man speaks out after home hit by gunfire Christmas day
Crash on Farrow Parkway
1 injured after car overturns near Farrow Parkway, police say
DNR warns about Tegu lizards
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 9-year-old Darlington Co. boy found safe

Latest News

Florence County man accused of ‘intentionally’ firing multiple shots into occupied car
Beach Ball Classic honors late Socastee coach
Push for hate crime bill continues after Conway area cross-burning: ‘Do not be the last’
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant influx, as officials clear border tent camp