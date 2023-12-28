‘We are all struggling’: Grand Strand animal shelters hit capacity as pet surrenders increase

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Animal shelters up and down the Grand Strand have hit capacity, and Kind Keeper Animal Rescue in North Myrtle Beach is no exception.

“We have no space, we have no open kennel,” said Amanda Croy, community outreach director for Kind Keeper.

Croy added that the space is limited by the number of people surrendering their animals.

“A lot of people think that they’ll just take this dog and drop it off, you know, they’ll take and surrender it to a shelter or the humane society and they don’t know what’s going on,” said Croy. “We are all at capacity, we are all struggling, we’re all working together.”

Croy says although the shelter sees surrenders during the holiday season, it is an issue all year round.

Rose Marie Pine, shelter manager at the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, says right now, staff are getting five to six calls a day inquiring about surrenders.

“Our waiting list is quite long, right now we are totally full, we cannot take in anything,” said Pine. “So we ask them also, with surrenders, that they go and try to re-home (the animals) themselves.”

Along with helping with re-homing efforts, the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society also offers supplies, like food, for those who may be struggling to afford to take care of their animals.

“It’s hard times, and we think that’s probably the reason,” said Pine. “It’s hard times right now, and people have no other recourse.”

Croy also says Kind Keeper can help connect families to trainers or cheaper services to make keeping pets more manageable. But, she says it is important for people to know what they are signing up for before they choose to bring an animal into their families.

“Getting an animal is a life commitment, a lifetime commitment. So if anyone is interested in adopting an animal, I would encourage them to stop at any shelter, volunteer, see what all it entails,” said Croy. “Do your research, get educated, and then decide if you want to sign up for that commitment.”

Those who need help taking care of an animal are encouraged to call their local shelters for different options and resources.

