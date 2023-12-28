‘Stay sober or get pulled over’: North Myrtle Beach police emphasize safe travel for New Year’s Eve

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, you may be finalizing your plans. For many, those plans include drinking.

On one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year, law enforcement is urging people to stay sober or get pulled over.

Officer Pat Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department says the consequences of getting a DUI are real and plentiful.

“Your license is gonna be gone, which is gonna cause more headaches for you in your day-to-day operations. Getting to work, picking up your kids from school, things like that,” Wilkinson says. “All over not calling an Uber or a Lyft or a taxi cab service.”

Securing an Uber or Lyft ride on busy nights like New Year’s Eve can be tough, but unbeknownst to many, you can reserve your ride in advance.

Both Uber and Lyft offer schedule-ahead options. On Uber, click on the services tab, then the reserve button. You’ll be taken to a page with all your reservation options. On Lyft, you may see a “schedule a ride” banner when you first open the app.

Both Uber and Lyft say this is the best way to ensure you have a safe, sober ride home on New Year’s Eve. Additionally, Uber recommends checking your driver’s ETA often and communicating with your driver the best you can.

In the Grand Strand, attractions like the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk and Barefoot Landing may see lots of foot traffic on New Year’s Eve. Drunken Jack’s is one of many bars and restaurants along the Marshwalk. Owner David McMillan says staying open to ring in the new year isn’t worth the boost in business, especially when lives are on the line.

“We generally close at 9, 10 on weekends. This time of year, especially,” McMillan says. “So, that’s the first thing we do to steer away from even taking a chance of overserving someone.”

For those who do decide to drink and drive, chances are, it’s not the first time they’ve done it. They just happened to get caught that one time. Wilkinson says officers know exactly what to look for when patrolling the roads, and no matter how confident you are, you won’t fool the officers.

“Sometimes, the liquid courage gets the best of them, and they think they can beat the test,” Wilkinson says. “But the tests are definitely backed by studies and science, so there’s no way of getting around it.”

Officer Wilkinson put it plainly: there’s no worse way to ring in the new year than at the police department with a felony charge to your name. Instead, either schedule a ride on Uber or Lyft, designate a sober driver, or arrange for someone to pick you up and get you home safely.

