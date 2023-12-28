South Carolina GOP certifies primary candidates
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The seven-candidate field is now set for next year’s Republican Presidential Primary in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Republican Party said the final candidates who will appear on the ballot were certified Thursday. The list was signed by SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick and was sent to the South Carolina Election Commission.
The candidates who will appear on the ballot appear below in alphabetical order by their last name:
- Ryan L. Binkley
- Chris Christie
- Ron DeSantis
- Nikki Haley
- Vivek Ramaswamy
- David Stuckenberg
- Donald J. Trump
The South Carolina Republican primary is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2024, while the Democratic primary will be held on Feb. 3.
