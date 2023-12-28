Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Horry Co., troopers say
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Thursday morning crash that left a pedestrian dead.
It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 501 near Conway.
A 2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer going south hit a pedestrian on the highway, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was okay, but the pedestrian died.
The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.
