Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Horry Co., troopers say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Thursday morning crash that left a pedestrian dead.

It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 501 near Conway.

A 2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer going south hit a pedestrian on the highway, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was okay, but the pedestrian died.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

