Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Myrtle Beach hotel at center of Brittanee Drexel lawsuit responds to claims

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach hotel at the center of a civil lawsuit in the Brittanee Drexel case has responded to claims made against them.

Public records show Bar Harbor Resort and Smith Family Partners, LLC filed a response in the lawsuit against them on Dec. 21. It comes nearly two months after legal action was filed against the two parties and Drexel’s convicted killer by her mother, Dawn Pleckan.

FULL COVERAGE | The Brittanee Drexel Case

In the new response, Bar Harbor Resort and Smith Family Partners, LLC claimed that Drexel was not a registered guest when she disappeared, but may have been a friend of another guest at the hotel. Surveillance video captured Drexel leaving the Bar Harbor Resort on April 25, 2009, to visit a friend who was staying at the Blue Water Resort.

It wasn’t until 13 years later that Raymond Moody would confess to approaching Drexel in his Ford Explorer and kidnapping her. Moody told law enforcement he took her to a remote campsite in Georgetown, where he raped and killed her. Drexel’s remains were found in May 2022, and Moody was sentenced to life in prison for her death later that year.

Bar Harbor Hotel and Smith Family Partners, LLC, however, denied allegations that they had no policies in place to alert law enforcement about unaccompanied minors who were without their parents or guardians. The businesses also denied claims in the lawsuit that they created an environment where minors could stay without their parents or guardians as well as any wrongful conduct or proximate cause.

The two parties also said in their response that any punitive damages awarded would be unconstitutional, citing the 5th and 14th Amendments of the Constitution as well as the South Carolina Constitution and other similar court cases.

You can read both the response and the original summons in their entirety below.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

RESPONSE

Drexel Lawsuit Response 12-21 by Michael Owens on Scribd

ORIGINAL SUMMONS

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 501 near Conway.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Horry Co., troopers say
Car crashes into power pole in Conway
Whittaker K. Goodman
Florence County man accused of ‘intentionally’ firing multiple shots into occupied car

Latest News

WMBF News at 6
J. Reuben Long Detention Center director reflects on the impact of addiction amongst inmates
All interior doors at J. Reuben Long Detention Center remain locked, 24/7. Inmates must be...
J. Reuben Long Detention Center director reflects on the impact of addiction amongst inmates
Fake delivery texts snowballing into identity theft, experts say
‘It shouldn’t be this stressful to have a baby’: Women worry as Grand Strand obstetrics units close