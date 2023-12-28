Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet

Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.(Auction Monthly/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (Gray News) – A man discovered a goldmine of more than 600 valuable 1920s baseball cards while cleaning out his late father’s northern California home.

According to a news release, some of the rarest vintage baseball cards were found stored in an old tobacco tin inside a closet, including ones for Babe Ruth, “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, and Ty Cobb.

Even the tobacco tin itself is from the early 1900s.

The collection belonged to a man named Ed, whose last name was not given. The news release said Ed was a longtime card collector, starting when he was a kid during the early 1920s.

Ed’s son said his father would often receive baseball cards from his uncles as gifts when he was a child.

“Like many of those who grew up in the Depression, my father and members of his family did not discard anything,” Ed’s son said in a statement. “When I was young, elementary school age, I remember my father showing me the cards and the tin they were in.”

Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards, including:

  • 1919-21 W514 “Shoeless” Joe Jackson
  • Nearly every player from the iconic 1919 ‘Black Sox’ team
  • 1921 E220 National Caramel Babe Ruth
  • 1922 American Caramel E121 Babe Ruth
  • 1919-21 Babe Ruth W514
  • 1920 W519 Babe Ruth
  • Ty Cobb 1922 American Caramel E121
  • 1921 W516 Ty Cobb
  • 1920 W519 George Sisler

The century-old collection of rare baseball cards will be sold by Auction Monthly.

Auction Monthly’s vice president said in a statement that he “couldn’t believe what was inside the old tobacco tin when I first opened the lid and noticed more than 600 pre-war baseball cards were all well preserved in the box.”

The auction house did not give an estimate of what the collection is worth.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 501 near Conway.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Horry Co., troopers say
Car crashes into power pole in Conway
Whittaker K. Goodman
Florence County man accused of ‘intentionally’ firing multiple shots into occupied car

Latest News

Federal grand jury indicts Loris veteran charity CEO with fraud crimes
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Thursday morning crash that left a...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer
A woman is out on bond after a report shows she admitted to making a fake 911 call that sent...
Woman admits to making fake 911 call during traffic stop
A Myrtle Beach hotel at the center of a civil lawsuit in the Brittanee Drexel case has...
Hotel at center of Brittanee Drexel lawsuit responds to claims
WMBF News at 6
J. Reuben Long Detention Center director reflects on the impact of addiction amongst inmates