J. Reuben Long Detention Center director reflects on the impact of addiction amongst inmates

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows more people overdose from drugs or die from an overdose in Horry County than any other county in the state.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center is not immune to addiction. Life doesn’t stop, and for some inmates, Director Marcus Rhodes said family members believe the inside is better than the outside.

”I’ve received phone calls from family members before that said, ‘Please don’t let my son, please don’t let my daughter get out of jail right now, they’re safer in jail than they are on the street, I’m afraid they will overdose on the street.’ And that’s a heartbreaking call, and we have very little control over that,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes said it’s the reality that comes with nearly 1,500 inmates this year dealing with opiate withdrawal.

Rhodes said that number just makes up the inmates who confess or visibly show signs of withdrawal, but he said hundreds to thousands more come in, and leave, without saying a word about their addiction.

He questioned if there’s more that can be done.

”Are there things that we can do that can speak to those needs, if those individuals are ready to receive help?” Rhodes asked.

Rhodes has been at the helm of the detention center since February 2020. He took over as director exactly one month before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

While he said the pandemic brought its own set of challenges, he believes addiction brings in far more, every day.

”Specifically the withdrawal of those addictions, that creates a medical challenge for us to meet those needs. If we stop looking for solutions then we’re certainly guaranteed to fail,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes explained the biggest need is separate housing for inmates who are going through the withdrawal process. But he said that presents another challenge, both financially, and how inconsistent some stays are.

“Some individuals have significant charges that require them to stay incarcerated until they can go to court, and if that’s the case, then they’re here for an extended period of time. But there are other individuals who have lesser charges, but they repeatedly offend. So we see that piece of the puzzle, we understand why they’re here, but it’s difficult to watch that cycle repeat itself,” Rhodes explained.

Rhodes added that he’s pushing for the additional housing and hopes to see it come to fruition.

In the meantime, he said it’s imperative to talk about the issue, as he believes no one can solve this problem alone.

“We’re better than we were but I think we need to get better still, because what happens when that son or daughter leaves the facility and doesn’t have a clear plan of access, that includes all the parameters that are necessary, for that person to continue their treatment, if they chose to participate,” said Rhodes

Rhodes is just one person in our community who deals with the impacts of addiction.

