First-ever Myrtle Beach opioid coordinator on crisis: ‘I knew that it was a beast’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over the past year, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department made three hires, all aimed at helping the opioid crisis.

Michelle Smith is the city’s first-ever opioid coordinator.

She said she didn’t know exactly what she was getting into when she started. She just knew she wanted to help.

”I knew that it was a beast, I knew that it was plaguing our community. I saw a pretty big disparity in individuals who are experiencing an overdose. And receiving any kind of intervention, services, or connection to care after that event,” said Smith.

While Smith is a Myrtle Beach Fire Department employee, a grant from the South Carolina Recovery Opioid Fund pays for her position.

She helped hire two peer support specialists who know make up her team. The three work closely with fire, EMS, and the city’s police department, to respond to every overdose call that comes in.

She said some stick with her.

“I’ve seen people die, been on scene. It’s not the outcome we wanted, obviously. But there’s been times where someone’s been administered Narcan, they’re doing chest compressions and you’re like, ‘We lost another one, this sucks,’ and all of a sudden the Narcan finally kicks in and they’re sitting straight up and they’re alive, and all the stigma, regardless of how you look at it, Narcan saves lives,” Smith explained.

WMBF News has tracked the number of overdoses and overdose deaths from the Myrtle Beach Police Department in 2023. From January 1 to November 15th, the department had 184 overdose-related calls and 16 deaths confirmed by toxicology.

Our data reveals more than 25% of the overdoses happened on Ocean Boulevard.

Smith said there could be more though, as not all overdoses come in as overdose calls.

She added that seeing the same people on calls isn’t uncommon.

“Once someone does experience an overdose, they’re at a greater risk for experiencing a subsequent overdose. They know the process,” Smith said.

But she said her team is making a difference, even though it may take a while to see it.

“I truly think a year from now, even if the numbers don’t change, the statistics don’t change, the good that has been done already is really going to change how we set ourselves up going forward, because I feel prevention, education, that’s a long-lasting impact, and it takes time,” said Smith.

Smith is just one person in our community who deals with the impacts of addiction.

