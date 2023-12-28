Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Pesky clouds clear out this afternoon, major cooldown ahead

The 60s and 70s were nice while we had them.
The 60s and 70s were nice while we had them.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Those clouds will FINALLY clear out today, bringing back the sunshine by this afternoon. Unfortunately, we’re giving you the First Alert to cooler weather as winter temperatures look to settle in.

TODAY

More clouds this morning will be the noticeable story. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s to lower 50s as you step out the door. Skies will clear as we head into the afternoon hours, giving way to sunshine and getting us out of this gloomy cloud cover.

Clouds will give way to sunshine with temperatures falling through the rest of the week.
Clouds will give way to sunshine with temperatures falling through the rest of the week.

Highs today will be limited with most locations reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. The best chance to reach 60s today will be to our northwest. Those locations should have a little bit more clearing, allowing for temperatures to be a degree or two warmer.

Those pesky clouds linger through the day today with the lower 60s showing up for a few spots.
Those pesky clouds linger through the day today with the lower 60s showing up for a few spots.

THIS WEEKEND

A strong upper-level low that has spent the entire week over the central United States will begin to move eastward through the weekend. That will only usher in colder temperatures for the Carolinas as cold air rushes in behind the low. Winds will shift out of the west/northwest and keep our highs stuck in the 50s starting on Friday and continuing through the weekend. It’s not only our afternoons, but also the mornings that will be cold. '

The coldest air moves in and the 50s look to settle into the start of 2024.
The coldest air moves in and the 50s look to settle into the start of 2024.

Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 30s for the upcoming mornings, prompting many of you to reach for the heavier jackets and coats in the mornings.

HELLO, 2024!

There’s no issues with the forecast for New Year’s Eve plans! If you plan to ring in the New Year with friends and family, the only thing you need to prepare for is colder temperatures. We will be seasonable but with temperatures in the lower 40s, it’s going to be a jacket/coat type of evening for those heading to outdoor events.

Expect a colder night if you plan to ring in the New Year outside!
Expect a colder night if you plan to ring in the New Year outside!

Highs will reach the upper 50s on New Year’s Day with a few more clouds streaming into the area. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out Monday night and into Tuesday. Right now though, our best rain chance doesn’t look to arrive until the end of next week.

