Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Fire department welcomes 15 babies in 1 year: ‘That has to be a record somewhere’

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s...
The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.(Yuba City Firefighters/Facebook)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA CITY, Calif. (Gray News) – A fire department in California is celebrating the birth of a whopping 15 babies this year.

In a Facebook post, Yuba City firefighters shared a photo of all 15 dads holding their new babies, all born over the last year.

“15 babies in 1 year! That has to be a record somewhere lol!” the department captioned the photo.

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.

Yuba City is located about 40 miles north of Sacramento.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
Car crashes into power pole in Conway
Horry County police were called out around 4 a.m. to Half Pint Road for shots fired into a...
Longs area home shot into with people inside, report shows
Whittaker K. Goodman
Florence County man accused of ‘intentionally’ firing multiple shots into occupied car

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Thursday morning crash that left a...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer
A woman is out on bond after a report shows she admitted to making a fake 911 call that sent...
Woman admits to making fake 911 call during traffic stop
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington...
Jan. 6 rioter who was sentenced in secret provided information to authorities, court papers say
The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins,...
Sundance the dolphin dies at Miami Seaquarium