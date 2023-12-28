Beach Ball Classic honors late Socastee High School head coach, player

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The 43rd annual ‘Beach Ball Classic’ is now underway here in the Grand Strand.

Teams are going head-to-head at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, but organizers also honored former player and coach Derrick Hilton.

From memories on the court to his impact off of it, organizers and former teammates said Coach Derrick Hilton’s legacy will live on.

“Even yesterday when shooting around, the guys are like, ‘Coach, you did it out here back in the day huh, you and Coach Hilton?’ I say yeah we got it in a little bit,” said Socastee High School Men’s Basketball Team Alvin Green.

Green’s stories from his youth now shared among his players are memories he recalls alongside his former teammate Coach Hilton.

“He did some great things for us when we played together as teammates for Socastee High School and then as a coach,” said Green. “Man, just his no-quit attitude, his positive attitude no matter what the situation is.”

From a former Beach Ball Classic Player to Former head coach of Socastee Men’s Basketball, Hilton sadly lost his battle to cancer back in July.

Organizers said he was always a part of this tournament and his absence is now felt by many.

“Just a great person loved by the community,” said Beach Ball Classic President Chad Smith. “He loved Socastee High School and loved the game of basketball. We’re just going to miss him being here and his smile on the sidelines and he always did anything he could to help us out.”

During the 43rd annual kick-off, teams honored Hilton with a special tribute as they wore Hawaiian shirts just like Hilton loved to wear.

Staff and former teammates said there’s one memory they’re sure never to forget.

“Kobe [Bryant] chose him out of everybody, he chose him to get dunked over and you know he’ll never let us live that down man,” said Green.

“Which actually won Kobe the dunk contest,” echoed Smith.

From the Beach Ball classic to the Socastee games, it’s clear Coach Hilton had a huge impact

Green said he can still hear him motivating teammates to play the game he loved.

“The moments not too big for you, and you know you’re preparing for this moment all your basketball career,” he said. “He would just tell the guys to go out there and have some fun, relax, you and take what the defense gives you and play some defense.”

During Socastee’s game against Great Crossing, both teams wore lei’s to honor Coach Hilton followed by a Hula dance show during halftime.

