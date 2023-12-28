1 hurt, 1 in custody after Pee Dee shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Timmonsville police are working to learn what led up to a Wednesday shooting that left one person hurt.

It happened on Byrd Street, with one person being shot in the leg, according to Police Chief James Allen.

Police identified the gunman as 52-year-old Charles Harris, charging him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, Allen told WMBF News.

Harris allegedly used a revolver to shoot the victim, who is expected to recover from their injuries.

“The circumstances of the incident prior to the shooting are unclear, and the case is still being investigated,” Allen said.

Harris was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

