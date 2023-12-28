Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

1 hurt, 1 in custody after Pee Dee shooting

Police identified the gunman as 52-year-old Charles Harris, charging him with assault and...
Police identified the gunman as 52-year-old Charles Harris, charging him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, Allen told WMBF News.(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Timmonsville police are working to learn what led up to a Wednesday shooting that left one person hurt.

It happened on Byrd Street, with one person being shot in the leg, according to Police Chief James Allen.

Police identified the gunman as 52-year-old Charles Harris, charging him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, Allen told WMBF News.

Harris allegedly used a revolver to shoot the victim, who is expected to recover from their injuries.

“The circumstances of the incident prior to the shooting are unclear, and the case is still being investigated,” Allen said.

Harris was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
Car crashes into power pole in Conway
Horry County police were called out around 4 a.m. to Half Pint Road for shots fired into a...
Longs area home shot into with people inside, report shows
Whittaker K. Goodman
Florence County man accused of ‘intentionally’ firing multiple shots into occupied car

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Thursday morning crash that left a...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer
A woman is out on bond after a report shows she admitted to making a fake 911 call that sent...
Woman admits to making fake 911 call during traffic stop
It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 501 near Conway.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Horry Co., troopers say
Brandi Ward, 36, (right) is charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation....
Report: Woman admitted to making fake 911 call during North Myrtle Beach traffic stop