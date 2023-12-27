Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers

A posting on Zulily's website details what is happening to the business, which has gone into...
A posting on Zulily's website details what is happening to the business, which has gone into liquidation.(Source: Zulily)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. online retailer Zulily is closing down, surprising customers and laying off hundreds of workers after efforts to salvage the business failed.

The Seattle-based company said in a notice on its website that it had tried to fill all pending orders and expected to manage that within the coming two weeks. Zulily said it was trying to ensure that orders that could not be filled were cancelled and refunded and offered a contact for customers who did not get their orders or refunds.

“This decision was not easy nor was it entered into lightly. However, given the challenging business environment in which Zulily operated, and the corresponding financial instability, Zulily decided to take immediate and swift action,” said the notice, signed by Ryan C. Baker, vice president at management consultant Douglas Wilson Companies, which is handling the receivership for the company.

Founded in 2010 by Darrell Cavens and Mark Vadon, Zulily made a splash with products catering to families with young children and staged a successful IPO on the Nasdaq in 2013. But it was taken private after it was acquired in 2015 for $2.4 billion by QVC parent company Qurate, formerly known as Liberty Interactive. Zulily’s CEO Terry Boyle left the company at the end of October as financial troubles mounted following its acquisition by private equity firm Regent from Qurate in May.

The company’s liquidation followed several rounds of layoffs as Zulily struggled to compete with Amazon.

Instead of declaring bankruptcy, Zulily is using an alternative for winding down the business known as an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors, or ABC. The company has transferred all its assets and business in trust to Zulily ABC, LLC, to pay creditors out of proceeds from selling them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple filed the lawsuit on behalf of their 13-year-old daughter on Dec. 21 against...
Lawsuit: 13-year-old suffered serious burns at Myrtle Beach go-kart track
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 9-year-old Darlington Co. boy found safe
It happened just before 4:40 p.m. on Howell Road at Rozier Siding Road. That is near the...
1 killed, 4 hurt in Robeson County crash
‘I’m scared for my kids’ Loris man speaks out after home struck by gunfire Christmas day
‘I’m scared for my kids’: Loris man speaks out after home struck by gunfire Christmas day
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach
Demolition underway on the Road Side Inn property near Surfside Beach

Latest News

Police investigate a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall that sent two people to the hospital...
2 teens hurt in accidental mall shooting the day after Christmas, mayor says
Here's a look at the wet morning commute.
FIRST ALERT: Wet morning commute, drying out to end the week
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Israel launches heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza after widening its offensive
A cross burning in Conway has civil rights leaders sounding off across the state.
NAACP to hold presser on Conway-area cross-burning investigation
The Aguilar Bastida family, from Venezuela, sit outside the Church of Santa Cruz y La Soledad...
A US delegation to meet with Mexican government for talks on the surge of migrants at border