Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Sen. Graham visits NYC Chick-fil-A amid ‘war’ over Sunday hours

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CITY (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham visited a Chick-fil-A in Manhattan on Wednesday amid controversy over proposed legislation in New York.

A bill on the table in the state would require all new food services at transportation facilities and rest areas on I-90 to be open seven days a week - including Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Last week Graham posted, “This is war” on social media platform X regarding the proposal. On Wednesday, Graham stopped at the first Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Manhattan.

The location would not be impacted by the Sunday hours bill, but Graham said the location’s managers, “appreciate all of us standing up for Chick-fil-A’s values and rights in the state of New York.”

Graham and others have called the bill a violation of Chick-fil-A’s constitutional rights. However supporters of the legislation say it puts travelers first by ensuring they have available food options every day of the week.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple filed the lawsuit on behalf of their 13-year-old daughter on Dec. 21 against...
Lawsuit: 13-year-old suffered serious burns at Myrtle Beach go-kart track
‘I’m scared for my kids’ Loris man speaks out after home struck by gunfire Christmas day
‘I’m scared for my kids’: Loris man speaks out after home hit by gunfire Christmas day
Crash on Farrow Parkway
1 injured after car overturns near Farrow Parkway, police say
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 9-year-old Darlington Co. boy found safe
It happened just before 4:40 p.m. on Howell Road at Rozier Siding Road. That is near the...
1 killed, 4 hurt in Robeson County crash

Latest News

Florence County man accused of ‘intentionally’ firing multiple shots into occupied car
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
11 law enforcement officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
Crash on Farrow Parkway
1 injured after car overturns near Farrow Parkway, police say
Whittaker K. Goodman
Florence County man accused of ‘intentionally’ firing multiple shots into occupied car