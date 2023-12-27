Sen. Graham visits NYC Chick-fil-A amid ‘war’ over Sunday hours

NEW YORK CITY (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham visited a Chick-fil-A in Manhattan on Wednesday amid controversy over proposed legislation in New York.

A bill on the table in the state would require all new food services at transportation facilities and rest areas on I-90 to be open seven days a week - including Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Last week Graham posted, “This is war” on social media platform X regarding the proposal. On Wednesday, Graham stopped at the first Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Manhattan.

ICYMI: New York is trying to force @ChickfilA to remain open on Sunday at state rest areas.



This is a blatant violation of this company’s constitutional rights, and we’re not going to let that happen without a fight.



Lend your voice and tell NY to keep their hands off OUR… pic.twitter.com/Nv1zBFII3E — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 27, 2023

The location would not be impacted by the Sunday hours bill, but Graham said the location’s managers, “appreciate all of us standing up for Chick-fil-A’s values and rights in the state of New York.”

Graham and others have called the bill a violation of Chick-fil-A’s constitutional rights. However supporters of the legislation say it puts travelers first by ensuring they have available food options every day of the week.

