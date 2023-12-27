Submit a Tip
Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed; winner remains anonymous

FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.
FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Jamiya Coleman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced Saltines Holdings, LLC. claimed the monumental jackpot from a drawing held on Aug. 8.

The winner did not release any further information about themselves, but they did choose to take the winnings in a lump-sum payment of $794,248,882, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was claimed at Lottery headquarters, matched all five of the white balls and the Mega Ball number.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was a Mega Millions Quick Pick that was purchased at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach.

The store will also receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

