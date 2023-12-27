“Pure chaos”: 3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.

CARY, N.C. (WECT) - When Scott and Katie Reintgen woke up on Christmas morning they were greeted by a scene they called ‘terrifying.’

Their three-year-old son decided to get an early look at what Santa brought, opening every Christmas gift under the tree.

“He found the gift he was looking for, which was Spider-Man web shooters. He came back upstairs and woke my wife up for a request for scissors, which is a relatively terrifying thing to hear as a parent in the middle of the night,” Scott Reintgen told WECT News.

Reintgen said his son justified opening the gifts because he didn’t want anyone to be confused.

Yall. My three year old came down at 3am and unwrapped EVERYONE’S presents. pic.twitter.com/8dlfqdwHO7 — Scott Reintgen (@Scott_Thought) December 25, 2023

Reintgen posted the aftermath of the night’s events on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post got over 6 million views, sparking others to share their own Christmas horror stories of their kids doing the same.

The family has two other kids, ages six and one. Reintgen said he wasn’t surprised his three-year-old would do something like this, calling it pure chaos.

“I think it was in both of their heads, like something exciting was happening, and he does wake up a lot in the middle of the night so I think as soon as he woke up he thought let’s check again,” Scott explained. “Sure enough, he found a treasure waiting for him.”

The family didn’t have any extra wrapping paper, but Scott said Katie made it work.

“She basically had to take everything he ripped to shreds, salvage it, and rewrap it. She just rewrapped the 6-year-old’s gift. It was enough to take care of business,” he said.

Scott said while going viral on social media is fun, this is a Christmas their family will never forget.

“This is definitely something we will share at his wedding,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.