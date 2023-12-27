Longs area home shot into with people inside, report shows

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are looking for those responsible for shooting into a Longs area home early Wednesday morning.

Horry County police were called out around 4 a.m. to Half Pint Road for shots fired into a home.

After speaking with the residents, police learned “unknown males” approached the home and began shooting before running away from the area, a police report states.

Investigators found “impact points” on the siding and window frames of the home. They also found one round that went through the bedroom window at the back of the house and one round that went through the side of a neighboring house.

No injuries were reported, according to the report. All casings and one projectile found were logged into evidence.

The case is listed as “admin close” until police can identify the suspects.

